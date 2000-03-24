Syria Thread

Time Flies:
If they manage to take down Assad - good riddance. Also extra points for annoying Iran and Russia.
However, overall those without guns (various folks known as civilians) will probably still be on the receiving end of continued armed conflict between those with guns afterwards...
If they manage to take down Assad - good riddance. Also extra points for annoying Iran and Russia.
However, overall those without guns (various folks known as civilians) will probably still be on the receiving end of continued armed conflict between those with guns afterwards...