Syrah
like plunging into strawberry fields, the best rose wine evah
try it
but only if it comes from naoussa. a city near corinth. all cities are ancient and have stories going back milenia. corinth is even in the bible (and wasl older than that but apparently for some reason jesus disciples had a lot to say to corinthians - maybe about the wine?)
