Have the test tubes for fascism changed?

    Have the test tubes for fascism changed?

    I got this ieda fromr eading a bit on the gender thread


    up until recently and based on historic experience you are a nazi (or fascist if you are of the latin persuasion) if you very much hate
    1. communists
    2. Jews
    3. Gays
    (oh yeah and lesser races)

    in that order.


    I wonder if the blueprint chemical solution for intentyfying fascism in the sample remains the same or not


