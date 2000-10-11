which race is considered delicatessen?
trump: immigrants eat dogs?
she destroyed him it is a very sad state of affairs that capitalist desperation can give birth to such huge xenophobic clowns as trump and his goebbels protectorate jd vance. and that indian cat lady sure as hell has no solution for the extreme problems that an unchecked neoliberalism if the economy brings. but the alternative is trump?
we don't need reality TV when we have american presidential debates.
but really I am astounded that people liek trump and vance are permitted to woalk on this earth and speak let alone have a claim for a presidency.
I guess there are other exeamples in other countries too but wow....
and again the indian cat lady is better but in the way that tetanus is better than full blwon cancer
Trump must be telling the truth. His VP partner is a senator from Ohio, and they have eaten together. And Trump was the first US President in 50 years not to have a pet cat or dog in the White House.
And Trump said stuff about grabbing pussie - maybe be was misunderstood?There's nothing wrong with the dream, my friend, the problem lies with the dreamer.
unlike serb who I also go against, they won't threaten to nuke me though
My favorite chuckle, besides the dog eating, was when he was asked about Obama care and what he would replace it with.
Now remember, for YEARS he kept claiming he would replace it with something FAR BETTER
And when asked about it during the debate, he replied "he had "concepts of a plan" to replace the ACA but provided no details"
So... how many years does he need to get past the "concept" phaseKeep on Civin'
RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
There probably aren't any demonstrated meaningful ideological parallels between Trump and any other infamous German Nazi either. There is an infinite number of wrong answers and Trump is one of these.
And Trump's response to the debate... He claims he won
But then he want's to pull the license for ABC
His followers claim that Harris was wearing an earpiece and was cheating (totally debunked)
And he told the same old lies he's been telling for years.
He looked flustered and was red faced at times...
He gave some stupid ideas while rambling like he had lost his mind.
But again, he claims he won.Keep on Civin'
RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O
#9.1Uncle Sparky commentedSeptember 11, 2024, 20:06Editing a commentClinton clearly won the debate 8 years ago...
On the upside Joe Biden doesn't seem to like the people who pushed him aside.
Originally posted by Dinner View PostOn the upside Joe Biden doesn't seem to like the people who pushed him aside.
https://youtube.com/shorts/waLEGfcw6...QC3VY-Gr6oXvciClick here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
Yawn. Are you claiming Biden didn't put in a Trump 2024 hat!
Nah. I just don't think it means anything.Click here if you're having trouble sleeping.
"We confess our little faults to persuade people that we have no large ones." - François de La Rochefoucauld
I honestly think you should heed Vance's advice for the upcoming election:
"...I don’t think most Americans, (...) are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is fundamentally disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.” -- JD Vance.Indifference is Bliss
