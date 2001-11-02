50 percent

So, out of 46 American presidents:
4 have been killed
3 have been wounded
16 have survived an assassination attemp without a scratch.
That is 23 total.
So, out of 46 American presidents 23 have of them either have been killed, wounded or attempted to kill.
That is exactly 50%!
What a brilliant "Democracy" you have!!! â€‹â€‹
You just eliminate anyone you don't like!
Why I am not surprised?
