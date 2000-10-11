Russian crimes against humanity

Russia bombed a children's hospital in Kiev and killed children.
There is no low for that joke of a country
1) Do you realize that Russia has no single reason to strike a hospital?
2) Do you realize that Russian "Calibre " missile has a payload of 450kg and Russian X-101 missile has a 800 kg of trotill equvalent in its warhead, and that if it was a Russian missile that hit that building, it would only left a crater instead of a building?
3) Do you realize that five X-101 missiles have hit their MILITARY targets in Kiev at exactly the same time and none of them have been intercepted by Ukranian anti-air defences?
4) Do you realize that Ukrainians are hiding their SAMs batteries inside the city limits between the civilian blocks,
which a WAR CRIME?
5) Do you realize that it is not the first time, when a failure of Ukranian SAM missile is portrayed as a Russian attack on Ukranian civilian objects?
6) And Finally!
Do you realize that there is a video of attack (shoot by Ukrainians themselves), which clearly shows that is was the Ukranian surface to air NASSAM missile?â€‹
