Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

serb

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    serb

    tell me how war feels like because pretty soon ,maybe all of the west will be in one


    although

    No.


    just you.

    funny how countries become shred tattered ideals


    fkcing hell I love the new left


    has said we stand with israel

    and the right wing went out screaming hahahahhahaha look ath how its followers will take it


    the left wing followers agree with our leadership b!tch and you will soon be history
    Tags: None
  • #2
    We are with israel b!tch we are with democracy freedom and ideals of justice and meritocracy

    if you want supprt with iran russia and assprted peices of sh!t go look that the traditional communist party

    the leftg wing is coming and will blow your socks off (mothefcikgn b!tch ass murican toys)

    Comment

    • #3
      I mean we have a gay american educated ship magnate as our leader what can go wrong


      but really


      thank God

      He represents us


      let's goooooooooooooooooooooooooo

      (also the right wing has anti semites in his ranks - oh yes, veritable nazis allegendly reformed - we have none)


      let's go

      Greece is ours

      Supergrass - Alright (Official HD Video)
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qUE4oDunYkc
      Official remastered music video for ‘"Alright" by Supergrass. (C) 1995 The Echo Label Limited, a BMG Company.“Alright” was the fifth and final single from th...

      Comment

      • #4
        also I have been some decades on this earth never has turkey stopped threatening us violating airspace etc



        now she behaves like a poodle

        also our military ships go through constantinople their flags up high (which is traditionally not done)

        turkey still behaves and is shivering at a so called greekamerican attack



        (Ok I have to give it to the right wing)

        Comment

        • #5
          really with our rafales f35's belhars and next gen submarines turkey has become the BEST of neighboors





          Pixies - Here Comes Your Man (Official Video)
          https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPgf_btTFlc
          Subscribe to 4AD here: http://bit.ly/2TLt1l7 'Doolittle 25' is out now on 4AD, an expanded edition of the classic album that brings together all the album's ...




          got to give it to the righ wing

          Comment

          • #6
            because we can easily attack and carpet bomb half of turkey

            thjat is the truth

            that will not be done

            but could have

            Comment

            • #7
              I have an identity crisis without a single air violation though


              Caesars Palace - Jerk It Out (Official Video)
              https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w869Avr_fXI
              #CeasersPalace #JerkItOut

              Comment

              • #8
                Do one.


                for old times sake

                so we can intercept your ass

                Comment

                • #9
                  Althiugh here one must say

                  I repsect what serb says that putin is the new lenin ( )


                  Really how can one imagine that is beyond the pale

                  Suede - So Young (Remastered Official HD Video)
                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=twoO3xYRsz0​
                  The official video for Suede's "So Young" - Remastered for the 30th Anniversary of Suede's Debut album 'Suede', released in 1993.Audio newly remastered by Ph...



                  it is onme thing to talk and argue

                  when people are dying it's not a game anymore



                  but ok I can accept the nazi really believes it

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    the navy should still storm the brit museum and recover the artifacts. noone should die


                    meanwhile the brits still make amoing the best music


                    The Verve - The Drugs Don't Work
                    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToQ0n3itoII
                    Discover more about this classic song and the Urban Hymns album here: https://www.udiscovermusic.com/stories/urban-hymns-verve-indie-rock-godsListen to more ...

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Originally posted by Bereta_Eder View Post
                      Althiugh here one must say

                      I repsect what serb says that putin is the new lenin ( )


                      They both threw a deadly challenge to the existing imperialis system of the West.
                      And if you weren't a complete brainwashed zombie idiot, you would realize that!

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Serb View Post

                        They both threw a deadly challenge to the existing imperialis system of the West.
                        And if you weren't a complete brainwashed zombie idiot, you would realize that!
                        when did Lenin ever pick a fight with the imperialists?

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          Since his first breath?

                          And especially after his classic work "Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism​":

                          Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism - Wikipedia
                          https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imperialism,_the_Highest_Stage_of_Capitalism

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            Originally posted by Serb View Post
                            Since his first breath?

                            And especially after his classic work "Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism​":

                            https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imperi..._of_Capitalism
                            he whined about the imperialists every waking day of his adult life. but he never started a war with them.

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              The idea of World revolution was his war against Imperialism. He died too early. Just seven years after the revolution in Russia and two last years of his life he was incapable.
                              But, the theoretical works he left allowed destruction of the Western colonial system and brought freedom to the ones, whom you have oppressed for centuries.

                              He left his students who had crushed the top-evolution of your Western imperialism - fascism!


                              Comment

                              Previous template Next
                              Working...
                              X