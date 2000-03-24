How often do you use Self-checkouts in supermarkets/shops?

Announcement

    I have several supermarkets around within a 10 mins walk, but only one has both old-fashioned staffed checkout when paying plus supposedly faster alternatives for self-checkout.

    The others do it only the classic way, and smaller shops don't have it at all in my vicinity.

    Self-checkout stuff is kinda nice and quick indeed, esp. when lotsa people waiting in the staffed line and you only buy few things.

    Except when the scanner/computer is moaning about something, and you need to wait for some of supermarket folks which oversee and ok things if needed.

    I think in the latter case people should get a hefty discount, cuz when I'm doing all the heavy lifting to help staff I don't want them to steal my time more the required

