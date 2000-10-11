Announcement

winter is canceled

  • #1

    winter is canceled

    I just wanted to make a trhead with the above mentioned title and right then the radio says we are having the warmest winter of the last 25 years.

    Actually there is no winter. It's like a gentle spring. Of course at summer metal will melt.

    Just went to a fish tavern and we ate and drunk in a very nice neighborhood.

    Good things.

    I don't know but lately I keep appreceiating the goods of peace.

    people just sitting around or walking, eating drinking enjohying the weather the great scenery etc


    all of that is possible because of peace.
    Tags:
