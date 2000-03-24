Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Presidential Immunity

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Presidential Immunity

    Should Biden follow Trump's idea of presidential immunity, and whack Trump over the head repeatedly with a big stick during a possible next pres debate, all while shouting "That's. Presidential. Immunity. For. YOU!" until Donnie gives up?

    Surely Trump would say he's the only legitimate pres, so in his view Biden has no presidential immunity.

    However, while the courts throw out the next gazillion of Trump's election-related cases, Biden remains in office for all practical purposes, and could deliver all the immunity he wants to Trump, at least according to Trump's own definition of said immunity...

    Blah
    Tags: None
    • Likes 1
  • #2
    Only flaw is I'm not sure Biden could lift a big stick anymore and the secret service could conceivably interfere. Might be better to finish him completely with a surprise sawed off shotgun to the chest that he had Hunter buy illegally. Secret service is quick sure, but not that quick

    Comment

    • #3
      In all seriousness if SCotUS were to uphold Trump's immunity idea it would probably be incumbent on the sitting president to immediately abuse the hell out of it to build the kind of insane political pressure it would take to amend the constitution to overrule the idea permanently.
      • Likes 1

      Comment

      • #4
        Originally posted by Geronimo View Post
        Only flaw is I'm not sure Biden could lift a big stick anymore and the secret service could conceivably interfere. Might be better to finish him completely with a surprise sawed off shotgun to the chest that he had Hunter buy illegally. Secret service is quick sure, but not that quick
        Imagining Biden doing that and then holding up a paper declaring "Presidential Immunity" like the bad guy from Lethal Weapon 2
        Also imagining Trump doing the same thing on 5th avenue.
        I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
        Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
        Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

        Comment

        • #5
          If it comes to that I guess travis would have a field day on X
          Blah

          Comment

          • #6
            Trump got COVID, so clearly there are limits to Presidential Immunity.
            One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
            • Likes 2

            Comment

            • #7
              Donald Trump does not have presidential immunity, US court rules
              https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68026175
              The former president loses a landmark legal bid to shield him from charges of election fraud.



              OMG
              Blah
              • Likes 1

              Comment

              • #8
                It's OK, because he is immune to that ruling.
                One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.
                • Likes 1

                Comment

                • #9
                  On to SCOTUS...
                  Apolyton's Grim Reaper 2008, 2010 & 2011
                  RIP lest we forget... SG (2) and LaFayette -- Civ2 Succession Games Brothers-in-Arms

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    The Republicans only listen and follow SCOTUS if it rules in their favor. If it doesn't, they think they can ignore it's rulings
                    Keep on Civin'
                    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

                    Comment

                    Previous template Next
                    Working...
                    X