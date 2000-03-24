Should Biden follow Trump's idea of presidential immunity, and whack Trump over the head repeatedly with a big stick during a possible next pres debate, all while shouting "That's. Presidential. Immunity. For. YOU!" until Donnie gives up?
Surely Trump would say he's the only legitimate pres, so in his view Biden has no presidential immunity.
However, while the courts throw out the next gazillion of Trump's election-related cases, Biden remains in office for all practical purposes, and could deliver all the immunity he wants to Trump, at least according to Trump's own definition of said immunity...
Surely Trump would say he's the only legitimate pres, so in his view Biden has no presidential immunity.
However, while the courts throw out the next gazillion of Trump's election-related cases, Biden remains in office for all practical purposes, and could deliver all the immunity he wants to Trump, at least according to Trump's own definition of said immunity...
Comment