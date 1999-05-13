Sacred Geometry

1 inch is to 1 furlong as 1 mile is to the Earth's radius at the Tropics
1 furlong = 660 ft
660 ft = 7920 inches
7920 miles = Earth's radius at the Tropics
Where did we get the sacred number 12 from? Karahan Tepe... 10+kya
â€‹
â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹
It looks to me like water was fed into the pillar room from the right and drained away to the left... But why? Maybe this was their creation story, the room would fill with water and slowly drain away revealing the pillars (celestial gods) from under the primordial abyss - the waters of chaos. The pillar center right with the long narrow head may be the Sun surrounded by the 4 inner planets and the Moon. With Marduk's face staring across the middle - seizing the middle according to the Enuma Elish - we find 5 'outer' celestial gods. These are the gas giants and Pluto.