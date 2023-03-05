Putin probably saved the world

Think about it. China vs the US would be far more of an issue than russia. In trade disruptions alone the world would hurt far more. Here we have China watching (and they do that well)... seeing how things have played out. For russia - not that good. What would china gain trying to take Taiwan - not that much. why did putin go forward with what he did? who knows? This whole mess Putin started has pushed back (at the very least) and probably canceled chinas plans with Taiwan. thanks putin.
