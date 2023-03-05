Announcement

Putin probably saved the world

    Putin probably saved the world

    Think about it. China vs the US would be far more of an issue than russia. In trade disruptions alone the world would hurt far more. Here we have China watching (and they do that well)... seeing how things have played out. For russia - not that good. What would china gain trying to take Taiwan - not that much. why did putin go forward with what he did? who knows? This whole mess Putin started has pushed back (at the very least) and probably canceled chinas plans with Taiwan. thanks putin.
    Last edited by My Wife Hates CIV; Today, 17:52.
    You may be right, you may be wrong.

    Alternate argument is China will believe they've learnt from this experience what Russia did wrong, and therefore won't make the same mistakes.
    One day Canada will rule the world, and then we'll all be sorry.

      Dauphin
      Alternate argument is China will believe they've learnt from this experience what Russia did wrong, and therefore won't make the same mistakes.
      perhaps. but china would be up against a bit more. and china has seen where this have left russia - a paper tiger. a wet paper tiger at that. and this is what is good about others building (spending $$$$$$) on military, be wise about throwing it around, it might not work. russia has learned this lesson - the hard way.

