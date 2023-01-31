Tyre Nichols

What I find most mystifying about this atrocity is motive. These cops surely understood that their body cams would confirm their guilt in the assault and this did not deter them.
Is it likely that Tyre's ostentatious photography pursuit in public spaces and interest in law enforcement led the Scorpion team to believe he had evidence that would incriminate them for an even larger set of crimes and premeditated the attack to shut him up?
Any explanation has to explain why this inoffensive guy was singled out by not 1 but by 5 cops to actively engage in criminal assault on camera.
It looks like the media discussion isn't ready to speculate much on motive yet but surely this had to be premeditated?
