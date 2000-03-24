Is this the future of steak?

A meat product grown in a lab has been cleared for human consumption for the first time.
The US safety agency, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has given approval for cell-cultured chicken, after doing a "careful evaluation".
It has been made in steel tanks by the firm Upside Foods, using cells harvested from live animals.
It will be able to be sold to consumers after an inspection by the US Department of Agriculture.
The FDA said it used data and information provided by the company to reach its decision, and had "no further questions at this time".
The firm's founder and chief executive Uma Valeti said: "We started Upside amid a world full of sceptics, and today, we've made history again as the first company to receive a 'No Questions Letter' from the FDA for cultivated meat."
