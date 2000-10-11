Monastere and serb

I'm drinking this french monasterial beer
https://www.sklavenitis.gr/kava/mpir...ires/-1470820/
it's veru strong and very nice. Recommend it
I'd just like to point out to serb, who is sensitive to cultural issues, that there is an immense richness in greek songs, from ancient times to byzantium times to very vibrant modern times. and most greeks by far listen to them. the songs are wonderful the melodies are mezmerizing and the lyrics make about most rck songs or english speaking songs seem very very poor in comparison.
you comapre poerty with growls.
BUT. I like rock and roll. I like the growls.
but that is not representative of Greece. Not at all. It has a very vibrant very colourful music pandesia, musical universe, which, quality speaking is tons better than the average rock song.
But I like rock and the way I see it is we have so many restrictions in life, at least in music, let's be free.
Just wanted to share that and for serb to know
