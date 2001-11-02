The best in hell

Black Hawk down you say?
OK!
This movie is a pure action and realism of unprecedented level!
And unlike your Hollywood lies, it's based on true event.
As well, as unlike your Western "Rambo style" crap, it's done with a deep respect to a foe!
It's realism, not a fkn Hollywood crap.
The slogan of the movie could have been "We fight versus the ones like us!"
