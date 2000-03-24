Announcement

Rings of Power

    Rings of Power

    Here we go

    Watched the whole season meanwhile. Overall, it's veeery uneven IMO. A mixed bag of really great scenes and some which are reaaallly bad TV. Worst comment I read on another website went kinda: "hate it, I'm rooting for the Orcs" Personally I would not go that far Few points:


    1. Started nice, but slow. Veeeeryyyy slooooooow. Does not have to be bad, but created a certain "what the hell is this actually about" feeling. To be fair, the 1st season of GoT was not exactly fast paced, or full of action, but the characters/dialogue etc made up for it easily. Here these were the weaker parts during the early season.

    2. Speaking of characters: still somewhwat disappointed here - Galadriel as action heroine is IMO less interesting. Improves towards the later season, but still lacking IMO. Elrond/Durin friendship works for me, as do Harfoots (which everyone, esp. in the Anglosphere seems to dislike tho ). The Stranger works fine for me. Arondir/Bronwyn work for me, but I could do without the kid. Adar did great. Some characters feel miscasted (Isildur and his gang look like they're taken directly from some US Highschool).

    3. Story: related to 1 - early on no idea what the story actually is, lots of time wasted on rather un-interesting side-plots (intrigue in Numernor). Improves as well in the 2nd half of the season.

    4. Grand visuals. Sometimes CGI overkill (Numernor, putting giant statues everywhere is not much of an imporvement at some point anymore, rather creates an artificial feeling, less is sometimes more).

    Early CGI monsters felt generic, just to have something to show in between. Skip the slomo horse-riding next time pls. But overall well-looking, with some really grand things occasionally (Moria entry scene, Mordor), both in action-parts as well as in slower parts.

    As said, things get way more interesting towards the later season. Still lots of room to improve. As a new fantasy show I'd probably be less critical, but as something based on Tolkien, and with so much money to spend, it should be much better IMO.


    3. Story: related to 1 - early on no idea what the story actually is, lots of time wasted on rather un-interesting side-plots (intrigue in Numernor). Improves as well in the 2nd half of the season.
    I actually like this, because it is related to the downfall of Númenor in which the whole island vanishes below the waves, similar to Atlantis.
    And so leads to some important events in the history before the Lord of the rings.


    4. Grand visuals. Sometimes CGI overkill (Numernor, putting giant statues everywhere is not much of an imporvement at some point anymore, rather creates an artificial feeling, less is sometimes more).
    Actuallly fits to the architectonic style of those people.
    Remember the Argonath ... the 2 giant statues of Isildur and Anarion guarding the Anduin, which were erected by the direct descendants of the Númenorans whi went to middle earth.


    https://lotr.fandom.com/wiki/Argonath

    It also fits to the Gigantism you find in Lord of the Rings Online


    What I definitely dislike is, that some things from the LotR-Mythology cannot be used due to Amazon only having the rights to the Lord of the Rings-Books and their Appendix (and not, for example, to the Silmarillion).

    One of the things, for example, is the name of Annatar (the lord of gifts).

    According to the Silmarillion, Sauron came to the Elves in the shape of Annatar, the lord of gifts ... and he persuaded Celebrimbor, to first forge the 16 Rings (for the Dwarves and the Mortal Men) with him. Before the elves/Celebrimbor looked through his disguise and, in secret, forged the 3 elven rings for themselves (and kept them hiddden from Annatar/Sauron).

    Seems like in he series, aside from Sauron being the human Halbrand, also the order of the forging of the rings is different ...
    seems like the 3 Elven Rings have been forged at a time, when the other 17 Rings haven't even been planned yet ...
    and that Sauron will forge the 16+1 rings alone, in Mordor, without direct help from Celebrimbor (aside from the research into alloys they did together)

    Aside from this I like the series
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

      The Hobbit movies were the worst thing I've ever seen so I just can't bring myself to watch this. God speed to the rest of you.
        Damn I got Númenor wrong two times in the OP.

        Overall, I kinda (still) like it too, despite all the neg. points up there. But I hope they do better more consistently in the next seasons, provided those materialize (IIRC five announced).
          Seems like in he series, aside from Sauron being the human Halbrand, also the order of the forging of the rings is different ...
          seems like the 3 Elven Rings have been forged at a time, when the other 17 Rings haven't even been planned yet ...
          and that Sauron will forge the 16+1 rings alone, in Mordor, without direct help from Celebrimbor (aside from the research into alloys they did together)
          I thought the Halbrand guy would be one of the humans falling to the dark side later (so one of the Nine finally), but got that wrong. I was pretty sure the Stranger is either Gandalf himself (thothat would not be canon afaik) or someone comparable.

          But yes, I'm also wondering how they sort it out with the other rings.

