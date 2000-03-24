Trussonomics

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has unveiled the biggest package of tax cuts in 50 years, as he hailed a "new era" for the UK economy.
Income tax and the stamp duty on home purchases will be cut and planned rises in business taxes have been scrapped.
Mr Kwarteng said a major change of direction was needed to kick start economic growth.
But Labour said it would not solve the cost-of-living crisis and was a "plan to reward the already wealthy".
It comes as the Bank of England warns the UK may already be in recession.
The pound sank to a fresh 37-year low against the dollar as the chancellor gave his statement.
In a departure from Boris Johnson's economic policies, Mr Kwarteng has scrapped plans to push up taxes to pay for public services, with the aim of boosting economic growth.
In a Commons statement, being dubbed a mini-budget, he said high tax rates "damage Britain's competitiveness", reducing the incentive to work and for businesses to invest.
He announced that the basic rate of income tax would be reduced by one percentage point to 19% in April - one year earlier than planned.
He also unveiled a cut to the top rate of income tax from 45% to 40%, meaning the UK will have a single higher rate from April.
Other measures include:
- The threshold people in England and Northern Ireland start paying stamp duty on home purchases will rise to £250,000
- For first-time buyers the threshold will rise to £425,000 and the value of the property they can claim relief will increase from £500,000 to £625,000
- Planned increases in the duty rates for beer, cider, wine and spirits will be axed
- The cap on bankers' bonuses will be lifted
- New investment zones, where business will benefit from tax cuts and planning rules will be relaxed to encourage house building, will be established
