Queen Elizabeth II is dead

    Queen Elizabeth II is dead

    The Queen is Dead...Long Live The King.

    One of the greatest people of our lives has moved on. It is hard to fathom just how profound an impact the Queen had on our world over her 70 year reign. There are probably some republicans that do not mourn her passing, but I am greatly saddened.

    RIP your Majesty.
    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
    Most of us weren't born yet, when she ascended to the throne.

    Truely the end of an era.

    RIP Queen Elizabeth II

    The Queen is dead
    Long live the King
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "I am the Harbinger of Death. I arrive on winds of blessed air. Air that you no longer deserve."
    Tamsin (Lost Girl): "He has fallen in battle and I must take him to the Einherjar in Valhalla"

