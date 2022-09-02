What do you love about Poly the most?

yes, a for real thread from MWHC. And yes... the only 1 one thread (post!) this night from MWHC, rest easy Ming.
but! what I love about Poly is the area... the place... the opportunity to vent perhaps the stress of the day. Do i do it in a way that is appreciated by others? probably not. but in a way probably so. THIS or THAT is what makes poly special. so - what does it do for you? this is a unique site in more than one way. I do feel bad for those few nights when I "fly" but i also appreciate those nights i do.
