Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Demystification

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Demystification

    You go to countries, that they themselves say they are great or others say they are great

    and they are nothing

    compared to Greece

    Tags: None
  • #2
    I gues they are cute and they are cute


    but they have to compete to 5.000 years of history and a kick ass diet

    Comment

    • #3
      They feel like your lost distant cousin

      I mean you had to see him

      Comment

      • #4
        However you are aquille with friendship and respect

        and you give that back

        and you try to learn everything there is to learn

        I mean first hand

        to take it back

        Comment

        • #5
          however it is hard not to feel pity

          Comment

          Previous template Next
          Working...
          X