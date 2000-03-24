Mummification vs. Zombiefication

Personally I think the former has way more potential. Ppl may think, hey zombiefication is actually preferrable, as it makes you near-immortal (if you manage to protect your head/brain), and is much better for the planet, as zombies have a pretty decent ecological footprint (they don't use cars or consume processed food).
Mummification otoh may get you a nice tomb, even a pyramid, so is a tad more resource-needy. But once this is settled you can just enjoy a pretty decent afterlife without having to worry about anything.
However, for those who want a bit more action there's always a chance to return as some kind of cursed supermummy to bring death and destruction over the world. Which is pretty much what the zombie-apocalypse does with much more manpower involved. The supermummy option is the more individualist thing.
If there was the chance to be an equally powerful superzombie things may look a tad different, but as of now I think mummification gives you the most interesting choices.
