Outside self defense-Is War ever justified?

  #1

    Outside self defense-Is War ever justified?

    Does a country ever have a right to go to war when they are not being attacked? If so, where is the line? And if there is a line, will Russia cross it?

    I believe that at some point those with the ability to act must act when circumstances get to the point of genocide going on. I don't think we are there in Ukraine, but Russia has, at least, put that thought on the table. How long can the world stand by and watch thousands be slaughtered? When is the cost worth saying "Enough!"?
    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
  #2
    That's not a terrifically conservative stance you're taking there, Plato. Are we to be the world's police? Is violence ever the right answer to violence? Has the US got that great a history with 'Police Actions'?

    I'm not sure - war is bad, but then it'd have been mighty bad if we hadn't pitched in against Hitler, too.
    #3
      Does a country ever have a right to go to war when they are not being attacked? If so, where is the line? And if there is a line, will Russia cross it?

      I believe that at some point those with the ability to act must act when circumstances get to the point of genocide going on. I don't think we are there in Ukraine, but Russia has, at least, put that thought on the table. How long can the world stand by and watch thousands be slaughtered? When is the cost worth saying "Enough!"?
      Clearly you have never played Civ
      #4
        only if you win.
        #5
          Originally posted by Buster Crabbe's Uncle View Post
          That's not a terrifically conservative stance you're taking there, Plato. Are we to be the world's police? Is violence ever the right answer to violence? Has the US got that great a history with 'Police Actions'?

          I'm not sure - war is bad, but then it'd have been mighty bad if we hadn't pitched in against Hitler, too.
          You only went to war when you were directly attacked though
          #6
            -When Hitler foolishly cosigned an ally's act that he had nothing to do with - and we had a 'Europe First' policy anyway. [shrugs]
