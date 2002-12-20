Outside self defense-Is War ever justified?

Does a country ever have a right to go to war when they are not being attacked? If so, where is the line? And if there is a line, will Russia cross it?
I believe that at some point those with the ability to act must act when circumstances get to the point of genocide going on. I don't think we are there in Ukraine, but Russia has, at least, put that thought on the table. How long can the world stand by and watch thousands be slaughtered? When is the cost worth saying "Enough!"?
