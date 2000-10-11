Announcement

I have been accused

  • #1

    I have been accused

    of being drunk
    and I admit that maybe I am


    instead of direspectuflly pissing on someone else's thread I make my own thread for such a purpose.

    and what i'd liel tp share is that i hope that in this time of turmloil people will finmd it in their hearts to be gente anmd kinmd and....


    that's bull. sorry. cockypot because I was isntructed not to swear

    in any case green curry is way more potent thatn regular curry and coconut milk really binds together a sauce
  • #2

    • #3
      i think that by this move I have demosnbtarted a envikable social responsibility

      • #4
        An accusation and a confession?

        Sounds like new avatar time to me...
        "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
        "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain

        • #5
          You were trying to cut back recently. I never drank to begin with, so I'm, y'know, the wrong guy to talk to about it, I guess - but please consider this an expression of caring about your welfare...
          AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
          JKStudio - Masks and other Art

          God bless BeBro, Erika and Gribbler

          • #6
            i know and thnks,

            i am anxious because of a bvery serious health matter of a loved one and that with covid sdome things that should be taken care of are being carried further into the future.

            i shouldn't use this as an excuse to drink. but i do feel despair and anger

            that's the way it is. sorry i can't end ti with a hollywood happy ending
            it is what it is

            • #7
              I do understand self-medicating - I have a weakness for too much coffee, because manic is way more fun than depressive...
              • #8
                ...But it's ultimately destabilizing, which is exactly wrong for a mood disorder...
                • #9
                  I can't just suck it up or follow a rigid schedule anymore

                  I let myself break or rather bend because if I don't then I'd break

                  anyway it is what it is and you do what you can to go through anpother day and another day

                  • #10
                    I know it is destabilizing. actually very much so

                    in the most unimaginateive answer ever, I can't help it

                    • #11
                      Well you know, you do have people who care whether you live or die - just, this crowd isn't great at expressing that kind of thing...
                      • #12
                        I do know that. Both here and in the "real world"

                        I'm here for 22 years. epole I felt close have died, it's not stomething one forgets

                        What can I say I love life even when it sucks

                        yet there is or at least I feel a futility and a immense tired feeling but why would i bore you to death with all this

                        I am strong. Even if I fall Iwill fall ... standing up haha

                        anhyway I'd wish the greek medical system (whoch has been outstanind so far) was a bit more comforting. i'm sure it wil do its godlike part again

                        anyway

                        yep lots of wine tonight haha


                        but don't lionger here with a drunk

                        go discuss russia or so,methiong

                        • #13
                          I don't actually think Russia, current evil invasion by, is a very interesting topic. It's bad, case closed.

                          You hurting interests me more. I'm capable of compassion. It's also about being a better me, to me. Good deeds.
                          • #14
                            Indeed a non confronational approach to a drunk wields far better results haha

                            anyway it is a matter of mood. i'm sure tomorrow everything will be or at least feel better

                            despite the anger and conceiled desperation I currently feel I have no urge to be offensive or attack anyone

                            so I guess sorry aboiuyt that, there is no show

                            • #15
                              the european i guess world literature is filled with jaded and cynical finishing phrases but I don't know any

                              so I just say goodnight and thanks for being I don't know, wise

