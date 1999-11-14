According to my search it appears there hasn't been a CanPol thread at Poly in almost ten years. Do we have enough Cdn posters left to make it worthwhile? Let's find out.
The Conservative leadership campaign is officially started and the contenders are lining up.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/cpc...ence-1.6382820
Poilievre has to be considered the early favorite with Charest the obvious "not Poilievre" candidate.
Thoughts?
