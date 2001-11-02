How is your gas price doing...

Announcement
Gas price down $0.20 per gallon in last day. Seems the Arabs actually like us better than you."I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003
Chuck Berry is awesome. It was good of the Americans to share that with Russia."I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
"I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain
$3.79/gallon here. Of course, I am back in the wasteland known as West Tennessee. Why I ever moved back up here from Florida I am not really sure. Sigh...just a few more years to retirement and back on the freaking beach!
User Title
22 Oct 2004
- 2782
I don't drive......I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!
Originally posted by PLATO View Post$3.79/gallon here. Of course, I am back in the wasteland known as West Tennessee. Why I ever moved back up here from Florida I am not really sure. Sigh...just a few more years to retirement and back on the freaking beach!
Now tourn your brain for a second a try to imagine what will happen, when the World's largest exporter of oil will ACTUALLY stop selling.
Or we could see the price get high enough to where someone may invest in making shale oil economical. then there would be rivers of US oil that would make Russia's oil industry obsolete.
For now, we will just be happy with Natural gas prices getting to the point that it is profitable to build LNG tankers and ship all our excess gas to Europe to replace yours that will be down 2/3 this year and 0 by 2030
With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.
Steven Weinberg
Are you sure about that? US have the record inflation rates now since 70's.
And as soon we will finish with your Ukranian puppet, we will strike for real and you will scream for real!!!
And as soon we will finish with your Ukranian puppet, we will strike for real and you will scream for real!!!
With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.
Steven Weinberg
