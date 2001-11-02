Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

How is your gas price doing...

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 2
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 template Next
  • #1

    How is your gas price doing...

    ... biatches?

    Go Johnny, go!!!



    And notice, we didn't retaliated with a single counter-sanction yet!

    What will you do, when we really do?

    FY!

    You piss your pants even before we realy strike back!
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Gas price down $0.20 per gallon in last day. Seems the Arabs actually like us better than you.
    "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

    Comment

    • #3
      Chuck Berry is awesome. It was good of the Americans to share that with Russia.
      "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
      "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain
      • 1 like

      Comment

      • #4
        Better than your inflation, baby killer.
        "Ceterum censeo Ben esse expellendum."

        Comment

        • #5
          Originally posted by PLATO View Post
          Gas price down $0.20 per gallon in last day. Seems the Arabs actually like us better than you.
          What is it now after a 0.20 discount?

          7$?

          Comment

          • #6
            Now tourn your brain for a second a try to imagine what will happen, when the World's largest exporter of oil will ACTUALLY stop selling.

            Click image for larger version Name: 640px-Paris_Tuileries_Garden_Facepalm_statue.jpg Views: 9 Size: 66.1 KB ID: 9432950

            Comment

            • #7
              35$ ?

              Comment

              • #8
                $3.79/gallon here. Of course, I am back in the wasteland known as West Tennessee. Why I ever moved back up here from Florida I am not really sure. Sigh...just a few more years to retirement and back on the freaking beach!
                "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                Comment

                • #9
                  I don't drive......
                  I am not delusional! Now if you'll excuse me, i'm gonna go dance with the purple wombat who's playing show-tunes in my coffee cup!
                  Rules are like Egg's. They're fun when thrown out the window!
                  Difference is irrelevant when dosage is higher than recommended!

                  Comment

                  • #10
                    Originally posted by PLATO View Post
                    $3.79/gallon here. Of course, I am back in the wasteland known as West Tennessee. Why I ever moved back up here from Florida I am not really sure. Sigh...just a few more years to retirement and back on the freaking beach!
                    And we didn't even started yet!

                    Comment

                    • #11
                      Originally posted by dannubis View Post
                      Better than your inflation, baby killer.
                      Are you sure about that? US have the record inflation rates now since 70's.

                      And as soon we will finish with your Ukranian puppet, we will strike for real and you will scream for real!!!

                      Comment

                      • #12
                        Originally posted by Serb View Post
                        Now tourn your brain for a second a try to imagine what will happen, when the World's largest exporter of oil will ACTUALLY stop selling.
                        I would love to see what happens when the world's largest producer starts drilling and fracking.

                        Or we could see the price get high enough to where someone may invest in making shale oil economical. then there would be rivers of US oil that would make Russia's oil industry obsolete.

                        For now, we will just be happy with Natural gas prices getting to the point that it is profitable to build LNG tankers and ship all our excess gas to Europe to replace yours that will be down 2/3 this year and 0 by 2030
                        "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                        Comment

                        • #13
                          Originally posted by Serb View Post

                          And we didn't even started yet!
                          Well, some 20 cents for the moment and the future doesn't change that, I assume that it's a bit different at your gas station
                          With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.

                          Steven Weinberg

                          Comment

                          • #14
                            Originally posted by Serb View Post

                            Are you sure about that? US have the record inflation rates now since 70's.

                            And as soon we will finish with your Ukranian puppet, we will strike for real and you will scream for real!!!
                            Still don't get it do you? Inflation is part of the plan. It will devalue our debt significantly in real terms. Americans will all get corresponding pay raises and in the end never know the difference.
                            "I am sick and tired of people who say that if you debate and you disagree with this administration somehow you're not patriotic. We should stand up and say we are Americans and we have a right to debate and disagree with any administration." - Hillary Clinton, 2003

                            Comment

                            • #15
                              Originally posted by Serb View Post


                              And as soon we will finish with your Ukranian puppet, we will strike for real and you will scream for real!!!
                              No offense, but I really think that you have watched too many "superior russian army" videos and believed them - fact is that they are just lies

                              With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.

                              Steven Weinberg

                              Comment

                              Previous 1 2 template Next
                              Working...
                              X