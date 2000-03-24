Announcement

Hongkong Hamster Hell

    Hongkong Hamster Hell

    Plans by Hong Kong authorities to kill 2,000 hamsters in response to a pet-shop COVID-19 infection have had unintended consequences: Dozens of the critters have been dumped in the streets, and an entire resistance movement has mobilized to save those abandoned and stop the mass execution. An adoption group that has sprung into action to find new homes for hamsters given up by their owners says at least 30 of the furballs were left on the streets immediately after the government’s announcement of an untraceable COVID-19 outbreak at a pet shop.

    (snipsnap)



    I thought a "Daily Beast" link on this matter would be most appropriate:

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/hong-k...ster-execution



