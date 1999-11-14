Who will be the Democratic nominee in 2024?

This isn't intended as a Biden bash as I think he is a decent human being yet it is becoming more clear by the day that he simply isn't up to the task. His candidacy was built upon the premise that due to his 30 years in the Senate he was uniquely positioned to bring Democrats and Republicans together. As it turns out he has been unable to even bring Democrats together. He needs to go play with the grandkids.
The problems as I see it for the Democrats is that there simply isn't a lot of electable depth on the bench. Harris would be a disaster worse than the HRC candidacy, Bernie and Warren are too far left for US society, and the list goes on.
How good is your crystal ball? Who do you see "losing" to Trump in 2024?
