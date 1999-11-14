Announcement

Who will be the Democratic nominee in 2024?

    Who will be the Democratic nominee in 2024?

    This isn't intended as a Biden bash as I think he is a decent human being yet it is becoming more clear by the day that he simply isn't up to the task. His candidacy was built upon the premise that due to his 30 years in the Senate he was uniquely positioned to bring Democrats and Republicans together. As it turns out he has been unable to even bring Democrats together. He needs to go play with the grandkids.

    The problems as I see it for the Democrats is that there simply isn't a lot of electable depth on the bench. Harris would be a disaster worse than the HRC candidacy, Bernie and Warren are too far left for US society, and the list goes on.

    How good is your crystal ball? Who do you see "losing" to Trump in 2024?
    "I have never killed a man, but I have read many obituaries with great pleasure." - Clarence Darrow
    "I didn't attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying I approved of it." - Mark Twain
    They bring back Obama
      I know you jest but Democrats can't pass legislation. I'm pretty sure scrapping the 22nd Amendment is right out.

      Too bad since Obama would probably be a better candidate than what they can offer at this time.
      Last edited by Wezil; Today, 14:23.
        Yeah... I guess Michelle Obama has no interest to go into that sort of stuff. Which is a pity in the grand scheme of things, as she seems to be smart, and also personality/character-wise someone who could do a good job.

          Jimmy Carter is still alive. He still has one term left.
