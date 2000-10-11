Australian prison

so the supreme court decided something but the gov that is a dictatorship overterned the something that the court decided?
OPEN THE PRISONS!
im all seriousness australia always was let's say below various expectations but that tops the bill.
that said it is sad our serbian brathas have fallen so deep into consipracy theories. snap out of it brah
and djojevic is an amazing athlete but I disagree with his stance on the vaccine.
also tsitsipas yes he did the vaccine but decided on the second most crap of all the j&j. why?
are they afraid that the chemical industries that are their bodies the way they dope would have an adverse reaction to vaccines?
no other logical explanation.
also djojebvic is a great phlanthropist that has donated millions to suffering people including australians.
but I disagree with is stance on vaccines
