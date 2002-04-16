Announcement

Hey world, great news !!!

  • #1

    Today, in its infinite wisdom, the Belgian government has decided to close down all our nuclear power plants by 2025 and replace then with natural gas... erm renewable energy.
    This is thanks to our green party who beyond all democratic odds (10 pct of the votes) broke into the government and pushed through its dogmatic... erm fully scientifically supported point of view.

    So from now on, Belgium will support the global fight on climate change by emitting an additional 15 Mt of CO2 every year.
    We deserve to die.
