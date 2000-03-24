You can preorder hoverbikes in Japan now

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-59065674
Only need half a million bucks, ca. Just sayin.
A Japanese start-up is hoping to convince motorists to swap their cars for a $680,000 (£495,000) hoverbike.
ALI Technologies' XTurismo Limited Edition went on sale in Japan, earlier on Wednesday.
Electronics giant Mitsubishi and footballer Keisuke Honda are two backers of the Tokyo-based company.
ALI Technologies says the hoverbike can fly for 40 minutes at up to 100km/h (62mph) on a single charge.
The company aims to have manufactured 200 single-rider 300kg (47-stone) hoverbikes by mid-2022.
Each is equipped with a conventional engine and four battery-powered motors.
