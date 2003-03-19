Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Politico reporter verifies authenticity of Hunter Biden emails after outlet claimed they were Russian disinformation

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Politico reporter verifies authenticity of Hunter Biden emails after outlet claimed they were Russian disinformation

    A new book from Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger reportedly confirms the authenticity of at least two emails from Hunter Biden's laptop, vindicating the New York Post's reporting from last October on the Biden family's business dealings with Ukrainian partners.

    Politico's Playbook newsletter reports that in Schreckinger's new book, "The Bidens: Inside the First Family's Fifty-Year Rise to Power," an independent source who had access to Hunter Biden's emails confirmed that he received a 2015 email from a top executive at Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company, thanking him for a meeting with Joe Biden, who was vice president at the time.






    A 2017 email detailing a "lucrative" deal with a Chinese energy company that included a proposed equity breakdown for the parties involved and included the line, "10 held by H for the big guy?" was also verified.

    "Emails released by a Swedish government agency also match emails in the leaked cache, and two people who corresponded with Hunter Biden confirmed emails from the cache were genuine," Politico reported.



    The contents of Hunter Biden's laptop were reported by the New York Post last October, ahead of the 2020 presidential election. At the time, the Donald Trump campaign alleged that Joe Biden had misused his office as vice president by pressuring government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma. His son, Hunter Biden, was a member of the company's board.





    The emails reported by the Post suggested that Joe Biden had repeatedly lied about not being involved in Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings and raised questions about Biden's conduct as vice president.

    However, the Post's reporting was censored by social media companies like Facebook, which suppressed the articles distribution, and Twitter, which outright banned users from sharing the article. Facebook claimed that its fact-checkers needed time to review the accuracy of the Post's report while Twitter said the news story violated its Hacked Materials Policy.

    Meanwhile, many mainstream media news outlets either refused to discuss the Post story or attacked the story as Russian disinformation. Politico in October 2020 reported a letter from more than 50 senior intelligence officials who accused the Hunter Biden emails of having "all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

    After that report, Joe Biden's campaign insisted that videos, text messages, and emails from Hunter Biden's laptop were a Russian hoax. Biden claimed during one presidential debate that "50 former national intelligence folks" told him it was a "Russian plant."
    Anything else?


    Journalist Glenn Greenwald blasted "Big Tech's censoring this reporting" in a Twitter thread condemning journalists who had ignored the story because they wanted Joe Biden to win the election.

    "People complaining about pre-election censorship by Google in Russia cheered Big Tech's censoring this reporting," Greenwald said.

    He took his former employer, The Intercept, to task for writing articles that supported the claims from intelligence officials denouncing the Hunter Biden email story without investigating the accuracy of their assertions.

    He also criticized Facebook for suppressing the Hunter Biden story, noting that "life-long Dem operative" Andy Stone serves as the company's policy communications director.

    Greenwald also called out NPR's Public Editor for refusing to publish news stories on Hunter Biden's emails and CNN's Christiane Amanpour for claiming it wasn't a journalist's job to verify the emails.

    "The pre-election joint censorship campaign by the media, Big Tech & CIA was always a gigantic story. The CIA spun an outright lie about these docs that helped these platforms censor the docs while *journalists* cheered that," Greenwald said. "In light of this new book, it's time to re-visit it."
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    Tags: None
  • #2
    For reference. But there's no deep state or collusion between corrupt government and corrupt media, right?


    Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say


    More than 50 former intelligence officials signed a letter casting doubt on the provenance of a New York Post story on the former vice president's son.

    More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, pictured here, “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” | Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

    By NATASHA BERTRAND

    10/19/2020 10:30 PM EDT
    More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

    The letter, signed on Monday, centers around a batch of documents released by the New York Post last week that purport to tie the Democratic nominee to his son Hunter’s business dealings. Under the banner headline “Biden Secret E-mails,” the Post reported it was given a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive by President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who said he got it from a Mac shop owner in Delaware who also alerted the FBI.

    While the letter’s signatories presented no new evidence, they said their national security experience had made them “deeply suspicious that the Russian government played a significant role in this case” and cited several elements of the story that suggested the Kremlin’s hand at work.
    “If we are right,” they added, “this is Russia trying to influence how Americans vote in this election, and we believe strongly that Americans need to be aware of this.”

    Nick Shapiro, a former top aide under CIA director John Brennan, provided POLITICO with the letter on Monday. He noted that “the IC leaders who have signed this letter worked for the past four presidents, including Trump. The real power here however is the number of former, working-level IC officers who want the American people to know that once again the Russians are interfering."
    NATIONAL SECURITY
    Intel chief releases Russian disinfo on Hillary Clinton that was rejected by bipartisan Senate panel

    BY ANDREW DESIDERIO AND DANIEL LIPPMAN

    The former Trump administration officials who signed the letter include Russ Travers, who served as National Counterterrorism Center acting director; Glenn Gerstell, the former NSA general counsel; Rick Ledgett, the former deputy NSA director; Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA senior operations officer; and Cynthia Strand, who served as the CIA’s deputy assistant director for global issues. Former CIA directors or acting directors Brennan, Leon Panetta, Gen. Michael Hayden, John McLaughlin and Michael Morell also signed the letter, along with more than three dozen other intelligence veterans. Several of the former officials on the list have endorsed Biden.

    Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Monday that the information on Biden’s laptop “is not part of some Russian disinformation campaign,” though the FBI is reportedly conducting an ongoing investigation into whether Russia was involved.

    The New York Times raised questions on Sunday about the rigor of the Post’s reporting process, revealing that several of its reporters had refused to put their name on the Biden stories because they were concerned about the authenticity of the materials. The Post stood by its reporting, saying it was vetted before publication.


    But the release of the material, which POLITICO has not independently verified, has drawn comparisons to 2016, when Russian hackers dumped troves of emails from Democrats onto the internet — producing few damaging revelations but fueling accusations of corruption by Trump. While there has been no immediate indication of Russian involvement in the release of emails the Post obtained, its general thrust mirrors a narrative that U.S. intelligence agencies have described as part of an active Russian disinformation effort aimed at denigrating Biden’s candidacy.


    He's been in the Senate since 2003, but this year could be his last. POLITICO's Andrew Desiderio traces Lindsey Graham's transformation from a moderate Republican known for working across the aisle to a staunch defender of President Trump.

    “We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement,” the letter reads. But, it continues, “there are a number of factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement.”

    “Such an operation would be consistent with Russian objectives, as outlined publicly and recently by the Intelligence Community, to create political chaos in the United States and to deepen political divisions here but also to undermine the candidacy of former Vice President Biden and thereby help the candidacy of President Trump,” the letter reads.

    National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director Bill Evanina said in August that Russia has been trying to denigrate Biden’s campaign, specifically through a Ukrainian lawmaker named Andriy Derkach who has met with Giuliani at least twice to discuss corruption accusations against Biden. Derkach was sanctioned by the Treasury Department last month for allegedly acting as a Russian agent and interfering in the 2020 election.

    Giuliani brushed off concerns about Derkach in an interview with The Daily Beast this week, saying “the chance that Derkach is a Russian spy is no better than 50/50.” And he told The Wall Street Journal of the purported Biden email trove: “Could it be hacked? I don’t know. I don’t think so. If it was hacked, it’s for real. If it was hacked. I didn’t hack it. I have every right to use it.”


    BY NATASHA BERTRAND AND KYLE CHENEY

    The former officials said Derkach’s relationship with Giuliani and fixation on the Bidens, along with Russia’s reported hack on Burisma — the Ukrainian energy company that gave Hunter Biden a board seat and is at the center of Trump and his allies’ corruption allegations — “is consistent with” a Russian operation.
    “For the Russians at this point, with Trump down in the polls, there is incentive for Moscow to pull out the stops to do anything possible to help Trump win and/or to weaken Biden should he win,” the letter says. “A ‘laptop op’ fits the bill, as the publication of the emails are clearly designed to discredit Biden.”

    Top Biden advisers who staffed him during his vice presidency, citing their own recollections as well as a review of Biden’s official schedules, have sharply rejected suggestions that Biden ever met with a representative of Burisma in 2015 or has otherwise been involved in Hunter Biden’s business interests.

    "Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as 'not legitimate' and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said last week. “Trump administration officials have attested to these facts under oath.”

    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X