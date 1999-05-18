Sealant versus Spare tire

This morning, as I drove my youngest to preschool (<2 miles away), I saw that my tires were losing pressure. Shortly afterwards I stopped at a gas station to investigate and found that I had a nail in my tire.
I do have a service agreement, but decided to follow the directions for the sealant (which I have and I don't have a spare tire). But in retrospect I think I probably should have had a tow.
What are people's experiences? What do you think about spare tire versus sealant. Initially I Thought sealant was pretty cool... now I think that spare tire might be better. But maybe you have to do sealant with tubeless?
So thoughts, experiences?
JM
