Sealant versus Spare tire

    Sealant versus Spare tire

    This morning, as I drove my youngest to preschool (<2 miles away), I saw that my tires were losing pressure. Shortly afterwards I stopped at a gas station to investigate and found that I had a nail in my tire.

    I do have a service agreement, but decided to follow the directions for the sealant (which I have and I don't have a spare tire). But in retrospect I think I probably should have had a tow.

    What are people's experiences? What do you think about spare tire versus sealant. Initially I Thought sealant was pretty cool... now I think that spare tire might be better. But maybe you have to do sealant with tubeless?

    So thoughts, experiences?

    JM
    Jon Miller-
    I AM.CANADIAN
    GENERATION 35: The first time you see this, copy it into your sig on any forum and add 1 to the generation. Social experiment.
