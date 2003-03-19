Announcement

WaPo proves that they brainwash you. Do you care?

    WaPo proves that they brainwash you. Do you care?

    They have the gall to actually report that the Biden administration is keeping children in cages, but they call them facilities (like they are supposed to). Only problem is that they called these facilities "cages" when Trump was president.

    There's no denying that they are brainwashing America to weaponized the government are take from Americans. The only question is whether or not you defend this or not.

    https://www.dailywire.com/news/wapo-...n=andrewklavan
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
