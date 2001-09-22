Announcement

NYT retracts fake story about officer's death after capital riot.

    NYT retracts fake story about officer's death after capital riot.

    If you do not like the source than you can always follow the links in the article to the NYT's own retraction. Bottom line: No one ever hit the officer with a fire extinguisher, he died several hours later of a stroke though they are studying if maybe the pepper spray used by his fellow officers might have some how contributed. NYT retracts the story but now admits it got it from unnamed "officials" not from police sources as the author originally claimed. In short it was completely made up by Democrats as a lie and then NYT not only ran with it without any evidence nor bothering to check the facts on their own but the NYTs even lied to the public about what the source of their fake news story.

    https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/...guisher-fable/

    Notice how they waited until after the lame partisan impeachment failed to correct the record? Notice how they released in late night on a weekend when few people would notice it? That is how propaganda is done people.
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
  • #2
    At least they retracted it. Unlike Trump who is still sprouting his propaganda that he won the election.
    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

    • #3
      From NYT:

      "Though law enforcement officials initially said Officer Sicknick was struck with a fire extinguisher, police sources and investigators are at odds over whether he was hit. Medical experts have said he did not die of blunt force trauma, according to one law enforcement official."

      In short, the officer was never hit in the head with anything,, there is no evidence for that,, the officer never told anyone he was hit in the head by anything even though SOP requires all injuries to be immediately reported,, the officer did complain about twice getting pepper sprayed but that was sprayed by his fellow officers.. He died of a stroke many hours later and there is no sign of head trauma on his body.

      Democrats and the lying NYT's literally fabricated this entire fake story. They also waited until after the partisan emplacement failed to retract their fake story.
      Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

      • #4
        Originally posted by Ming View Post
        At least they retracted it. Unlike Trump who is still sprouting his propaganda that he won the election.
        That is true. That said the NYT did get caught lying, out and out lying, about the origin of the source. The author kept claiming it came from law enforcement when in truth it literally was made up lies from Democrat politicians. You don't get to pretend you are a journalist when you lie about your sources to the public and fail to do any checks for evidence at all.
        Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

