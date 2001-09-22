NYT retracts fake story about officer's death after capital riot.

If you do not like the source than you can always follow the links in the article to the NYT's own retraction. Bottom line: No one ever hit the officer with a fire extinguisher, he died several hours later of a stroke though they are studying if maybe the pepper spray used by his fellow officers might have some how contributed. NYT retracts the story but now admits it got it from unnamed "officials" not from police sources as the author originally claimed. In short it was completely made up by Democrats as a lie and then NYT not only ran with it without any evidence nor bothering to check the facts on their own but the NYTs even lied to the public about what the source of their fake news story.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/...guisher-fable/
Notice how they waited until after the lame partisan impeachment failed to correct the record? Notice how they released in late night on a weekend when few people would notice it? That is how propaganda is done people.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/...guisher-fable/
Notice how they waited until after the lame partisan impeachment failed to correct the record? Notice how they released in late night on a weekend when few people would notice it? That is how propaganda is done people.
Comment