Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Oerdin's drunk thread

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 3
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous 1 2 3 template Next
  • #1

    Oerdin's drunk thread

    If you are not a complete piece of dogshit, as you appear to be, why not just a call yourself flashgordon instead of naming yourself after a terrorist, pedophile piece of dogshit? That seems like a really good question to me, dogshit.

    Is it the pedophile bit which really excites you, eh, dogshit? Or is it the terrorist loser part which gives you a stiff? You know, the 39 you d idiot working part time at a library because he can't get a career together as he is on to many drugs and is just an extremist loser whining about his communist desires to get everything free, dogshit?
    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Dogshit's name sake and ideol whom he choose too name himself after and who raped who transpersonal who claimed to be a man yet still had a vagina which Antifash Gordon used to rape her with. He also claimed to be an "anti-racist" Antifa member all while raping a biological black woman who was 15 and claiming he was a good guy. That is who dogshit, a.k.a. Buster's Uncle, decided to name himself after. What a piece of dogshit!


    Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

    Comment

    • #3
      You never learn, Rotten Meat.



      Prostitution

      Should I jize in that duke slute?




      Prostitution

      Should I jize in that duke slute?




      Prostitution

      Should I jize in that duke slute?



      Now **** off, boy.
      AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
      JKStudio - Masks and other Art

      God Bless America

      Comment

      • #4
        Originally posted by AntiFash Gordon View Post
        You never learn, Rotten Meat.



        Prostitution

        Should I jize in that duke slute?




        Prostitution

        Should I jize in that duke slute?




        Prostitution

        Should I jize in that duke slute?



        Now **** off, boy.
        Says the guy who names himself after a pedophile. **** you, dogshit. Because all you are is dogshit.
        Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

        Comment

        • #5
          There is absolutely nothing nothing in there, dogshit. One post by me. You can keep imaging all you want yet you're still just worthless dogshit, dogshit.
          Last edited by Dinner; Today, 00:35.
          Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

          Comment

          • #6
            How stupid I'd feel feel if I was just an empty waste of space like, dogshit. So lazy, so stupid, such a piece of dogshit.
            Last edited by Dinner; Today, 00:36.
            Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

            Comment

            • #7
              Originally posted by EPW View Post
              Source? I don't think a questionable name calls for the insults anyways though...
              I have already posted this three times, why are you defending the pedophile, dogshit?

              https://amp.thepostmillennial.com/an...mpression=true

              https://thepostmillennial.com/notorious-antifa-doxing-activist-accused-of-racism-and-predatory-behavior

              Read about how dogshit's name sake raped and violated a black girl who considered herself male. That is dogshit's name sake.
              Last edited by Dinner; Today, 00:37.
              Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

              Comment

              • #8
                Originally posted by ZEE View Post
                BU's admin tag has mysteriously vanished.
                Hopefully for good. Dogshit ran around claiming pedophilia was ok. Dogshit is not a good person. Dogshit decided to name himself after a terrorist and a pedophile Dogshit, deserves every bad thing that comes to him because he is truly nothing but, dogshit.
                Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

                Comment

                • #9
                  Originally posted by EPW View Post

                  At least he didn't delete any of Dinner's posts. That would be truly juvenile and shameful.
                  Dinner is a better person than the pedophile dogshit will ever be.
                  Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

                  Comment

                  • -Jrabbit
                    #9.1
                    -Jrabbit commented
                    Today, 01:10
                    Editing a comment
                    Gotta say, despite the obvious attempt to mimic Serb's rapid-fire, short-post style of confrontation, this thread is severely lacking in delivering on its promise of being authored by a ranting drunk. It's just a straight-up personal attack. Very disappointing.
                • #10
                  Originally posted by EPW View Post

                  At least he didn't delete any of Dinner's posts. That would be truly juvenile and shameful.
                  I never deleted any posts, that is a fantasy of dogshit. The guy who names himself after a terrorist pedophile. The man known as dogshit.
                  Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

                  Comment

                  • EPW
                    #10.1
                    EPW commented
                    Today, 00:56
                    Editing a comment
                    I was referring to the incident where Dale vindictively deleted Asher's posts.
                  • Dinner
                    #10.2
                    Dinner commented
                    Today, 01:08
                    Editing a comment
                    alright, sorry, I thought you were talking about our current abusive moderator, dogshit, not an old one.
                • #11
                  Originally posted by AntiFash Gordon View Post
                  Okay, I put the badge back on for you morons.

                  Meat, take your little baby fits with the eighth-grade vocabulary somewhere else. Off thread-topic.
                  Shut up, sogshot, no one cares about your defense of terrorism or pedophilia, dogshit. And what a nasty pile of dogshit you are, you pedophile child rapist.
                  Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

                  Comment

                  • #12
                    Meat.

                    You're stupid. Shall I quote the most recent time you humiliated yourself? I don't want to play, and you stay out of my threads w/ your off-topic. Takes me a lot less time to move your embarrassing -to you, if you're capable, if you were an adult- little baby-poo-flinging than it took you to poopy on your keyboard.

                    **** off and we're done. **** around and find out.
                    AC2- the most active SMAC(X) community on the web.
                    JKStudio - Masks and other Art

                    God Bless America

                    Comment

                    • #13
                      I didn't delete a good damned post. Ming is trying to protect the pedophile, dogshit
                      Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

                      Comment

                      • #14
                        And Ming deleted it again. You disgusting pedophile ,dogshit. Ironic give how many lies you told about deleted posts, dogshit.
                        Try http://wordforge.net/index.php for discussion and debate.

                        Comment

                        • #15
                          Originally posted by AntiFash Gordon View Post
                          Meat.

                          You're stupid. Shall I quote the most recent time you humiliated yourself? I don't want to play, and you stay out of my threads w/ your off-topic. Takes me a lot less time to move your embarrassing -to you, if you're capable, if you were an adult- little baby-poo-flinging than it took you to poopy on your keyboard.

                          **** off and we're done. **** around and find out.
                          Dragging up threads from 16 years ago to attack another poster is pretty embarrassing in and of itself. Especially when you're a moderator. Personally I think you should both be banned.
                          "
                          • 1 like

                          Comment

                          Previous 1 2 3 template Next
                          Working...
                          X