What comes after Trump?

Trump leaves office today after four years in office.
My take is that he was just another President who was not effective and changed nothing. I see as a symptom of a deep malaise in America. He seems to have tapped some deep concerns which he rode to election. Given that he was not effective his supporters seem likely to turn elsewhere so perhaps some new leader or organisation will emerge that is effective in changing America.
The question is who or what will take this leadership role and where will they lead America? Allied with this is the question they will assume leadership whether the process be democratic or revolutionary. I mean who inherits his support base. I am aware Biden has been elected.
Mt opinion, from my armchair across the oceans, is that America is ripe for renovation of politics or perhaps even a revolution.
Your thoughts?
