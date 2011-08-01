Announcement

What comes after Trump?

  #1

    What comes after Trump?

    Trump leaves office today after four years in office.

    My take is that he was just another President who was not effective and changed nothing. I see as a symptom of a deep malaise in America. He seems to have tapped some deep concerns which he rode to election. Given that he was not effective his supporters seem likely to turn elsewhere so perhaps some new leader or organisation will emerge that is effective in changing America.

    The question is who or what will take this leadership role and where will they lead America? Allied with this is the question they will assume leadership whether the process be democratic or revolutionary. I mean who inherits his support base. I am aware Biden has been elected.

    Mt opinion, from my armchair across the oceans, is that America is ripe for renovation of politics or perhaps even a revolution.

    Your thoughts?
    Last edited by Gertrude; Today, 10:55.
  #2
    I don't entirely understand Trumpism yet, despite trying to for 4 years now. It isn't just populism, it isn't just a response to the embrace of identity politics by the Democrats (still happening), it isn't that Trump is for anything. Many Trumpists view their support and belief in quasi-religious terms, and basically openly support a Trump monarchy (DJT in 2024, then the kids after him). My understanding of the attraction of monarchy was about tradition or some great competence, and Trump has neither.

    There is a push to populism. Biden will improve things, but I don't think that populism will die. I know that one thing I have learned from Trump is that I don't trust populism so much, but I don't think everyone has learned the same thing or that populism is going to die now.

    Populism its now split heavily into left and right components, and they hate each other. I don't see them cooperating for a revolution and I think that both are too strong (as well as the establishment and elite groups) to push us there. But that is right now, if the right doesn't change paths and the left populists get more frustrated with Biden....

    #3
      Short answer: Biden

