Force the Vote

#Forcethevote
House progressives are under pressure from their base to with hold their support for Pelosi to be Speaker unless she agrees to hold a recorded vote on Medicare 4 All. Jimmy Dore has been promoting this strategy to get a vote in the House. If Pelosi cant get the required 218 votes a real race for the speakership will ensue.
The vote would likely fail given the hold corporations have on our political system but it would at least get people on the record so they can be knocked off in primaries. As Jimmy argues, its immoral for a government to deny people health care during a pandemic. People lose their jobs and their health care and Congress does nothing. Just about every other '1st world' country not only has a functioning health care system but 'generous' bail outs for people whereas our politicians throw table scraps at us - $1200 for the entire year?
Polls show a majority of Americans support a M4A system or something similar, over 85% of Democrats and even a majority of Republicans. This is an issue people can get behind, but not Wall St. AOC is especially feeling the heat since she ran on forcing a vote, now she's playing word games to avoid the issue.
House progressives are under pressure from their base to with hold their support for Pelosi to be Speaker unless she agrees to hold a recorded vote on Medicare 4 All. Jimmy Dore has been promoting this strategy to get a vote in the House. If Pelosi cant get the required 218 votes a real race for the speakership will ensue.
The vote would likely fail given the hold corporations have on our political system but it would at least get people on the record so they can be knocked off in primaries. As Jimmy argues, its immoral for a government to deny people health care during a pandemic. People lose their jobs and their health care and Congress does nothing. Just about every other '1st world' country not only has a functioning health care system but 'generous' bail outs for people whereas our politicians throw table scraps at us - $1200 for the entire year?
Polls show a majority of Americans support a M4A system or something similar, over 85% of Democrats and even a majority of Republicans. This is an issue people can get behind, but not Wall St. AOC is especially feeling the heat since she ran on forcing a vote, now she's playing word games to avoid the issue.
Comment