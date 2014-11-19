Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Joe Biden, serial liar

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    Joe Biden, serial liar



    Questions about fitness against Trump are not relevant anymore.

    However, the misconduct of Joe Biden now stands as a massive liability for the Democratic Party.
    Tags: None
  • #2


    Did anyone ask any of these human beings if they would like to file a complaint?

    Comment

    Previous template Next
    Working...
    X