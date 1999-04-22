What's to like about Trump?

When I was serving in Germany the US was paying 6% for the military, the Germans 3%. Some of their bars refused service to us. Germans tended to look down at us, really not much class. They were...Germanic bastards. Using the US for their defense. Since then I watched presidents come and go, all dutifully marching off to NATO, who excepting the former East Bloc countries were pretty much all doing the same, to get wined and dined and get a dose of their fancy culture. They would make speeches praising NATO...pathetic. Every damn pres. Trump went in there, shoved the jerks out of the way and told them off like they needed to be told off for decades. Pulling out troops... These days Germany can't seem to pay 1.5% for their defense. Eight under strength brigades. Pathetic. Poland has 4 full strength divisions. That's right, Poland could take Germany. I wish they would, everyone would be laughing too hard to care.
Please don't bother saying 'The good thing about him is he's leaving'. That's too easy.
I find the left can't say anything positive about the other side. Lets see...
Please don't bother saying 'The good thing about him is he's leaving'. That's too easy.
I find the left can't say anything positive about the other side. Lets see...
Comment