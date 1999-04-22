Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

What's to like about Trump?

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    What's to like about Trump?

    When I was serving in Germany the US was paying 6% for the military, the Germans 3%. Some of their bars refused service to us. Germans tended to look down at us, really not much class. They were...Germanic bastards. Using the US for their defense. Since then I watched presidents come and go, all dutifully marching off to NATO, who excepting the former East Bloc countries were pretty much all doing the same, to get wined and dined and get a dose of their fancy culture. They would make speeches praising NATO...pathetic. Every damn pres. Trump went in there, shoved the jerks out of the way and told them off like they needed to be told off for decades. Pulling out troops... These days Germany can't seem to pay 1.5% for their defense. Eight under strength brigades. Pathetic. Poland has 4 full strength divisions. That's right, Poland could take Germany. I wish they would, everyone would be laughing too hard to care.

    Please don't bother saying 'The good thing about him is he's leaving'. That's too easy.

    I find the left can't say anything positive about the other side. Lets see...
    Moderator @ WePlayCiv
    Moderator @ BRR Games
    Long time member @ Apolyton
    Civilization player since the dawn of time
    Tags: None
  • #2
    Originally posted by Lancer View Post
    I find the left can't say anything positive about the other side. Lets see...
    Gee... similar to how the right can't say anything good about Biden or Kamala, even accusing them of being puppets or other such nonsense...

    But to your point, I think Trump did a good job of removing some of the BS regulations hampering businesses...
    Yet on the other hand, his attack on environment regulations is a total disgrace and is just another way he is killing Americans

    Keep on Civin'
    RIP rah, Tony Bogey & Baron O

    Comment

    • #3
      he's fired

      Comment

      • #4
        Biden I'd say is a centrist Dem who I hope stands up for himself and the country, and democracies everywhere, should he get elected. Got hope for him...mostly for his good health and survival in the job. Kind of concerned Harris and Pelosi will oust him for dementia using the 25th.
        Moderator @ WePlayCiv
        Moderator @ BRR Games
        Long time member @ Apolyton
        Civilization player since the dawn of time

        Comment

        Previous template Next
        Working...
        X