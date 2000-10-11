Russia's shame, (Turkey's stupidity)

Alas, Russia showed both her amoralistic approach to international affairs
It sold out Armenia. Not big time. VERY big time.
And that's fine. If that's your interest, it's fine but don't claim you have morals.
I sign what I say: noone EVER is going to trust Russia again.
It sold out Armenia so it can get its claws on Azerbaijan which is now hostage to it and the west lost a major energy route. (if RUssia wills it)
And Turkey that damn dictator **** bastart, played PERFECTLY Russia's role without realizing it.
If it's NATO it adheres to, it screwd up the alliance big time and also, it screwed up the west (US/EU) immensly because it basically played the bluff of Russia. It fell right into its trap.
So congrats to Russia, I have never EVER seen such screwd game in my life and of course all trust is lost and also
and I would like to pause here: a moment of silence for Armenia
