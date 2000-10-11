Announcement

Russia's shame, (Turkey's stupidity)

    Russia's shame, (Turkey's stupidity)

    Alas, Russia showed both her amoralistic approach to international affairs

    It sold out Armenia. Not big time. VERY big time.

    And that's fine. If that's your interest, it's fine but don't claim you have morals.

    I sign what I say: noone EVER is going to trust Russia again.


    It sold out Armenia so it can get its claws on Azerbaijan which is now hostage to it and the west lost a major energy route. (if RUssia wills it)



    And Turkey that damn dictator **** bastart, played PERFECTLY Russia's role without realizing it.

    If it's NATO it adheres to, it screwd up the alliance big time and also, it screwed up the west (US/EU) immensly because it basically played the bluff of Russia. It fell right into its trap.


    So congrats to Russia, I have never EVER seen such screwd game in my life and of course all trust is lost and also


    and I would like to pause here: a moment of silence for Armenia
  • #2
    But of course and thank God n0thing ios all bad,

    expect Armenia to become fevershly pro - western (not that doesn't mean more kardashians)

    Armenians kicked the russian backed oligarchs and the thanks they got is major lands grabbed.

    That's ok, you probably got a lot more out of it


    EU is dead we all know that


    but Trump's inaction severed a major energy blood line and let me jsut say go **** yourself you're gone not a mintue too soon

