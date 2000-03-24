Star Trek: Trump

This upcoming TV show will surely be a great (almost huge) addition to Star Trek. It's of course set in the ST Mirror Universe, where Earth is ruled by some evil, oppressive regime ruled by TrumpMan.
Some key points of the story have been revealed:
Main protagonists are Rudy LaForge and Steve O'Brian, both initially loyal servants of the TrumpMan. Until they get their hands on an old tricorder that is.
Turns out it's the damaged old tricorder of TrumpMan himself, with more than 750 gigathugs of data on it.
Over the course of the 1st season Rudy LaForge and Steve O'Brian are able to activate auxiliary power to retrieve more and more data from the device, which show that TrumpMan plans to wipe out life on most of the habitable planets to make room for new golf courses.
As they begin to study the data they slowly start to realize what evil they had served, and change their minds on TrumpMan. Finally they contact the resistance to publish the TrumpMan files as smoking raygun on StarTube.
