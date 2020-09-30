Who would make a good president. I'm not sure but I think it would need to be someone with the following...
#1 they should be true “heads of state“ representing the culture and values of their country to the world. making speeches, attending ceremonial functions and meeting world leaders.
#2 they should have extensive prior congressional experience and a good appreciation for the limits (both ways) of presidential power.
#3 they should be able to fairly/and be trusted to appoint Supreme Court justices.
#4 someone who could be a good commander-in-chief of the military. as is the case with politics how to define "good job" here depends on your foreign policy goals and priorities.
#5 someone who has a good set of cabinet officials around them.
#6 they should believe what they say and stand firm.
ha! that sure does not sound like trump.
but there must be someone who fills the above. Someone out of all the millions in the US. who would make a good president?!
