First US Presidential Debate Thread 2020

X
    First US Presidential Debate Thread 2020

    One joke and Trump wins.

    Word is Biden got questions ahead of time.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh
    I would just let Biden talk as much as he wants.
    I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
    - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

      Pretty nasty. Biden just told Trump to shut up.
      I drank beer. I like beer. I still like beer. ... Do you like beer Senator?
      - Justice Brett Kavanaugh

        Trump's interrupting him excessively, trying to rattle him I suppose

        It works a little but makes Trump look obnoxious

