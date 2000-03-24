Friggin' Frozen Fish!

Had this this piece of fish. Great, let's do fried fish fillet. But oh noes, it was frozen in a bent shape with some sort of bulge in the middle and I was impatient. So yeah, put it in a pan, heat will thaw it and allow to un-bend it, so I hoped.
Just that it didn't, at least not fast enough. So the part that touched the pan was fried nicely, the other that didn't due to the "bulge" in it was not.
Unbelievable.
Here's how it became curved fish
