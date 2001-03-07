when public institutions push this message, they are making a claim, a denial, that institutional racism exists in their community
a false claim, every where,
"hate has no home here" when part of civic messaging, artificially inflates home prices by making the claim that there is a lack of institutional racism
(and in personal practice by a generalized "you"/ego)
beyond that, "I'm not personally racist" when institutional racism still exists in your community
and you are a PR effort denying it
that's awful
