The
grim truth must be that it was Finlay’s hero, the ‘mass of the people’
themselves, driven no doubt by the most primitive human instincts
under extreme conditions, who collectively fell victim to the pathology
of violence – a pathology that infected Christian and Muslim
populations alike. Out of this frenzy of terror, mutual hatred and
bloodletting, the Greek nation state would in due course be born.
(beaton_)
