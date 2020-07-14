Bereta_Eder Special Forces

Can you guys go shirtless/get oiled up and do something about this?
My favorite building in the whole world, a symbol of unification and cooperation, now turned into another division and everyone signing up with their "team."
Ultimately this is Turkey's property but I would hope a world treasure would be treated with much more sensitivity to ALL of its stakeholders.
https://abcnews.go.com/International...ophia-71772025
https://abcnews.go.com/International...ophia-71772025
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey’s foreign minister on Tuesday chided the European Union over its condemnation of a Turkish decision to convert Istanbul’s iconic Hagia Sophia from a museum to a mosque, saying the matter is an issue of national sovereignty.
Last week, Turkey canceled the sixth-century former cathedral-turned-mosque’s 86-year status as a museum and said it would open for Muslim worship as of July 24.
