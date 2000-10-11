Announcement

President Putin in WW2

    https://www.efsyn.gr/stiles/apopseis...ria-kai-mellon

    I find it interesting that putin wrote a personal letter to the people of Greece concerning ww2.


    listening to muricans talking about it you'd thought the nazis won. they actually did over there.


    now I appreciate putin's interest but it's a very long letter. There is no way I',m reading it alone


    so doing the little nazis a favor I impart some wisdom
  • #2


    75 years since the Great Victory: a shared responsibility towards History and the future
    Vladimir Putin*


    Article by the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in the "Journal of Authors".

    75 years have passed since the end of the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). For my parents, it was a terrible year in blocking Leningrad, where my two-year-old brother Victor died, where my mother miraculously survived. My father, even though he had been acquitted, volunteered to defend his city. He was fighting on the bridgehead "Nevsky Pyatachok", he was seriously injured.

    Our responsibility towards the past and the future is to do everything to prevent the recurrence of terrible tragedies. That is why I consider it my duty to speak in this article about World War II. I would like to remind you once again of the obvious: the deepest causes of World War II are largely in the decisions made after World War I.

    Soviet soldiers display Nazi symbols during the Victory Parade in Red Square after the end of World War II, June 1945
    Yevgeny Khaldei / TASS

    The Treaty of Versailles was a symbol of deep injustice for Germany. The commander-in-chief of the allied forces, French General Ferdinand Foss, prophetically described the Treaty as "not peace, it is a truce for twenty years."

    It was precisely this national humiliation that had created the right environment for extremist and revanchist sentiments in Germany. The Nazis, skillfully exploiting these sentiments, built their propaganda, promising to liberate Germany from the "heavy legacy of Versailles", to restore its former power, and in essence pushing the German people into a new war. Surprisingly, this was directly or indirectly contributed by the Western states, primarily Great Britain and the United States. Their economic and industrial circles have invested heavily in German factories and factories.

    One of the main results of World War I was the founding of the League of Nations. But the League of Nations, dominated by the victorious states, Great Britain and France, indicated its ineffectiveness and simply disappeared in meaningless discussions. The repeated calls of the Soviet Union for the creation of a fair system of collective security have not been heard in the League of Nations and on the European continent in general. Specifically, to sign the Eastern Treaty and the Peace Treaty, which would be a bulwark against aggressive dispositions.



    The League of Nations has failed to prevent conflicts in various parts of the world. And as for the Munich Agreement, in which, in addition to Hitler and Mussolini, the leaders of Great Britain and France also took part, it led, with the full consent of the League of Nations, to the partition of Czechoslovakia. I would like to point out that, unlike many European leaders at the time, Stalin was not exposed to a personal meeting with Hitler, whom at the time was considered in Western circles a highly respected politician, welcomed in the capitals of Europe.

    In the partition of Czechoslovakia, along with Germany, Poland also participated. From the beginning, they jointly decided which parts of Czechoslovakia would each take. The partition of Czechoslovakia was harsh and cynical. Munich has shown that it does not care about mutual agreements at all. The Munich Agreement became that scandal, which, if pressed, would no longer be possible to prevent a major war in Europe.

    Today, European politicians, especially Poland, would like to "silence" Munich. Britain, as well as France, which was then a key ally of the Czechs and Slovaks, preferred to forget the guarantees given to prevent the devastation of this eastern European country.

    They did not simply abandon it, but intended to direct Germany's disposition toward the East so that the conflict between Germany and the Soviet Union and the bloodshed of both would become inevitable. The Munich Agreement showed the Soviet Union that Western states would resolve security issues without taking into account its interests, and could create an anti-Soviet front at every opportunity.

    Until the last moment, the Soviet Union was trying to seize every opportunity to create an anti-Hitler alliance, despite the two-faced attitude of the western countries. Thus, from the intelligence services, the Soviet leadership received detailed information about the backstage contacts between Germany and England in the summer of 1939.
    I would like to emphasize that the contacts were intensive and almost simultaneous with the tripartite consultations of the representatives of France, Great Britain and the USSR, which were deliberately "dragged" by the Western partners.

    In the current situation, the Soviet Union had signed the Non-Aggression Pact with Germany, and it was essentially the last of the European countries to do so. And all this under the real threat of war on two fronts - with Germany in the west and Japan in the east.

    Stalin and his entourage deserve to be blamed for many and rightly so. But not for ignorance of the nature of external threats. They clearly saw an attempt to set up the Soviet Union against Germany and its allies and acted accordingly, realizing this real threat to gain valuable time to strengthen the country's defense.

    It would be naive to believe that, ending with Czechoslovakia, Hitler would not incur subsequent territorial claims. This time against its recent ally in the partition of Czechoslovakia, Poland. The tragedy that followed weighed exclusively on the consciousness of the then Polish leadership, which prevented the signing of the agreement between England, France and the USSR and placed its hopes on the help of the Western partners, thus exposing its people to the Nazis. disaster machine. Western partners did not live up to Poland's expectations.

    Later, at the Nuremberg Trials, the German generals tried to explain their rapid success in the East, and the former head of the Wehrmacht's Operations Command, A. Jondl, stated: "... If in 1939 we had not Even if it is defeated, we owe it to the fact that about 110 French and British divisions, fighting in our war with Poland in the west, against the 23 German divisions, were completely inactive. "

    Immediately after the attack on Poland in the early days of September 1939, Berlin persistently and repeatedly called on Moscow to take part in military operations. The Soviet leadership ignored these appeals. Only when it became clear that Great Britain and France did not intend to help their ally and the Wehrmacht had the ability to quickly occupy all of Poland and actually find itself near Minsk on 17 September was the decision taken to lead. units of the Red Army in the eastern border areas, which are now part of the territories of Belarus, Ukraine and Lithuania. Hitler repeatedly tried to push the USSR into confrontation with Great Britain, but the Soviet leadership did not give up.

    Hitler made the last attempt to persuade the Soviet Union to take joint action during Molotov's visit to Berlin in November 1940. But Molotov literally followed Stalin's instructions and limited himself to very general discussions about the German idea. with the participation of the USSR in the Treaty of Three, in the Alliance of Germany, Italy and Japan, signed in September 1940.

    And already in December, setting aside all the warnings of his generals about the catastrophic danger of war on both fronts, he signed the "Barbarossa Plan". He did so after realizing that the Soviet Union was the main force opposing him in Europe and that the future confrontation in the East would be decisive for the outcome of the world war. As for the campaign in Moscow, he was sure it would be quick and successful.

    World War II did not start suddenly. And Germany's attack on Poland was not unexpected. It was the result of many circumstances and factors of that period. But, undoubtedly, what had predetermined the greatest tragedy in the history of mankind was the selfishness of states, cowardice, retreat in the face of the invading, increasingly powerful, the unpreparedness of political elites to seek reconciliation. That is why it is dishonest to claim that the two-day visit to Moscow of Nazi Foreign Minister Ribbentrop was the main reason for the outbreak of World War II. All major countries to one degree or another have their share of responsibility for starting it.


    I am writing this without the slightest intention of blaming them and acquitting them. However, many of our partners are increasing the size of the information attacks against our country. They make deeply hypocritical politicized announcements. Thus, for example, the resolution "On the importance of preserving historical memory for the future of Europe", which was approved by the European Parliament on September 19, 2019, directly accused the USSR - along with Nazi Germany - of unleashing it. World War II. It goes without saying that there is no mention of the Munich Agreement.

    In addition to the threat to the fundamental principles of world order, there is another, moral side. The mockery, the distortion of memory is a disgrace.

    In the collapse of Nazism - whatever they are trying to prove today - the decisive contribution was made by the Soviet Union. 75% of all anti-Hitler alliance efforts belong to the USSR. On September 27, 1944, in a letter to Stalin, Churchill wrote that "the Russian army was the one who dismantled the German war machine ...". Nearly 27 million Soviet citizens were killed on the front lines, in German captivity, starved to death, or killed in bombings, ghettos, and Nazi concentration camps. The USSR lost one in seven citizens, the United Kingdom one in 127 and the United States one in 320.

    The core of the anti-Hitler alliance began to take shape immediately after the attack on the Soviet Union, when the United States and Great Britain unequivocally supported it in the fight against Hitler's Germany. At the Tehran Conference in 1943, Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchill formed the Alliance of Great Powers.

    The USSR fully complied with its obligations to its allies, always extending a helping hand. Thus, with the large-scale operation "Bagration" in Belarus, the Red Army supported the landing of the British and the Americans in Normandy. In January 1945, advancing on the Oder River, our fighters put an end to the last strong attack of the Wehrmacht on the Western Front, in Ardennes. And three months after the victory in the war against Germany, the USSR, following the Yalta Treaty, declared war on Japan and defeated Quantum's huge army.

    In 1945, nuclear weapons also appeared. The settlement of disputes by violent means has become extremely dangerous. The sad experience of the League of Nations was taken into account in 1945. The structure of the UN Security Council was set up so that the guarantees in favor of peace could be made as concrete and effective as possible. Thus, the institution of the permanent members of the Security Council and the right of veto as their privilege and responsibility were born.

    What does the right of veto mean? It is the only logical alternative to the immediate conflict between the larger countries. The fact that the Cold War did not end in World War III triumphantly confirmed the effectiveness of the "Big Three" agreements. The principles of the UN Security Council are the only mechanism to prevent a global conflict.

    Today, as in 1945, we must show political will and at the same time discuss the future. Our partners, Messrs. Xi Jinping, Macron, Trump, Johnson, have backed Russia's initiative to hold a meeting of leaders of the five nuclear states, permanent members of the SAA. First of all, it is appropriate to discuss steps for the development of collective principles in global affairs, to speak honestly on issues of peacekeeping, strengthening global and regional security, controlling strategic armaments, collective action and collective action in the fight against terrorism. of extremism.

    The Summit of Russia, China, France, the United States and the United Kingdom will play an important role in finding common ground on modern threats. We can and should trust each other. This confidence will be the basis for coordinated action to strengthen security on the planet. Without exaggeration, this is our common duty and responsibility to the whole world.

    . The full article is published on the official website of the presidency, kremlin.ru

    * President of the Russian Federation



    thanks google

