Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

VAT tax

Collapse
X
Collapse
 
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous template Next
  • #1

    VAT tax

    Starting July we get a reduced VAT tax for a limited period (IIRC one year).

    I dunno if this will have the desired effect on the economy battered by teh virus, but I for one intend to take full advantage of it.

    My plan is to simply buy lotsa stuff. Since VAT gets reduced I'll save a ton of money, so basically the more I buy, the richer I get.

    /stablegenius
    Blah
    Tags: None
Previous template Next
Working...
X