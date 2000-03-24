Starting July we get a reduced VAT tax for a limited period (IIRC one year).
I dunno if this will have the desired effect on the economy battered by teh virus, but I for one intend to take full advantage of it.
My plan is to simply buy lotsa stuff. Since VAT gets reduced I'll save a ton of money, so basically the more I buy, the richer I get.
/stablegenius
